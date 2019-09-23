Hyundai and Aptiv in self-driving pact

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) create a 50-50 autonomous joint venture valued at $4B.

Hyundai companies Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis will collectively contribute $1.6B in cash and $400M in vehicle engineering services, R&D resources and access to intellectual property to the JV, while Aptive will kick in autonomous driving technology, IP and ~700 employees focused on scalable autonomous driving solutions.

The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2020 and driverless systems are expected to tested later in the year. Hyundai and Aptiv anticipate having a production-ready autonomous driving platform available for robotaxi providers, fleet operators and automakers in 2022.