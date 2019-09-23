FDA OKs Insulet ACE Pump

The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for Insulet's (NASDAQ:PODD) Alternate Controller Enabled Infusion Pump (ACE Pump), allowing it to market its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System as an integrated insulin pump as a component of an interoperable automated insulin delivery system such as Omnipod Horizon.

ACE pumps, used alone or with digitally connected medical devices, can deliver basal and bolus insulin at set or variable rates.

Omnipod DASH, cleared in the U.S. in June 2018, is a continuous insulin delivery system comprised of a tubeless, waterproof, Bluetooth wireless pump that holds up to 200 units of U-100 insulin and a color touchscreen controller called the Personal Diabetes Manager.