Tellurian inks investment deal with Indian firm for Driftwood LNG terminal

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) +9.4% pre-market after signing a memorandum of understanding with India's Petronet LNG for the purchase of as much as 5M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from its planned Driftwood LNG export terminal, confirming an earlier report.

Petronet will spend $2.5B for an 18% equity stake in the $28B terminal, the largest outside holding so far in the project and one of the largest foreign investments in the U.S. to ship shale gas abroad.

The Driftwood project includes natural gas production, gathering, processing and transportation facilities, along with Driftwood LNG, a proposed ~27.6M mt/year liquefaction export facility to be located near Lake Charles, La.