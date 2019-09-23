Akcea announces management changes

Akcea Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKCA) board of directors has appointed Damien McDevitt, Ph.D., as interim chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

In addition, Michael J. Yang and Joseph ‘Skip’ Klein III have joined the Company’s board of directors.

The company also announced the departures of Paula Soteropoulos, CEO, Sarah Boyce, President, and Jeff Goldberg, Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. McDevitt joins Akcea from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, where he was the chief business officer.

Mr. Yang is the executive VP and chief commercial officer at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Klein has served as a director on the Ionis board since December 2005. He is a founder and currently managing director of Gauss Capital Advisors, LLC.