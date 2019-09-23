Papa John's International stays aggressive with expansion

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) continues its global expansion by entering Portugal with a new restaurant opening.

Papa John's new restaurant in Portugal is being opened by Drake Food Service International, the master franchisee in the Iberian Peninsula, Chile, Panamá, and Costa Rica.

"We are committed to developing the Papa John’s brand in Latin America and Europe. We look forward to becoming the most beloved pizza brand," says Drake Food CEO Javier Aranguiz,

Papa John's is currently in 48 international countries and territories around the globe, entering into 12 new countries in the past three years, including France, Spain, Tunisia, Iraq, the Netherlands, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Bahamas, Pakistan and Portugal.

The company looks to continue its rapid global development and is seeking potential franchisees in Brazil, Australia, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Source: Press Release