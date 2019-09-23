IEX to exit listings as Interactive Brokers returns to Nasdaq

After listing on the IEX for a year, Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) will move its listing back to Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Oct. 7, 2019 under ticker symbol "IBKR".

“Last year, we switched to IEX because we believed that their advanced exchange model, including their mid-price orders and crumbling order algorithms, provided the opportunity for substantially better execution prices for orders routed there,” said Interactive Brokers Chairman and Founder Thomas Peterffy.

However, IEX couldn't gain more listings and there were fewer market-makers trading its stock on IEX than on Nasdaq.

IEX concluded that listings isn't a core part of its business and it will exit listings after IBKR leaves.