Canadian court tells Nova Chemicals to pay Dow C$1.43B judgment

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) says a Canadian court has ordered Nova Chemicals to pay C$1.43B (US$1.08B) for damages Dow incurred through 2012 related to their jointly-owned ethylene plant in Joffre, Alberta.

The court, which initially ruled in June 2018, said Nova Chemicals failed to operate the ethylene asset at full capacity for more than 10 years and violated agreements related to Dow receiving its share of the asset's ethylene production.

Dow says it expects to receive an additional judgment for damages owed by Nova for the post-2012 period.

Dow says it plans to record a gain related to the judgment in Q3.