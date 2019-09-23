Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (99% upside) price target at Needham.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) initiated with Overweight rating and $240 (9% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) initiated with Overweight rating and $36 (31% upside) price target at Barclays.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (20% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) upgraded to Buy with a $55 (51% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) upgraded to Buy with a $403 (36% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) upgraded to Buy at with a €96 (14% upside)at Guggenheim. Shares down 1% premarket.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) upgraded to Buy with a $130 (25% upside) price target at Benchmark. Shares up 6% premarket on FDA nod for expanded use of Cologuard.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) downgraded to Market Perform with a $24 (7% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Avita Medical (OTCQX:AVMXY) downgraded to Speculative Hold at Bell Potter.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) downgraded to Sell at Citigroup.