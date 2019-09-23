I-Mab Bio collaborates with MSD to evaluate TJC4 in combination with KEYTRUDA

I-Mab Biopharma, a China and U.S.-based biopharma company has entered into a clinical research collaboration agreement with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) to evaluate the combination of I-Mab's TJC4 and MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with multiple cancer types.

Under this collaboration agreement, MSD will supply KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) to I-Mab. Both parties will collaborate on a Phase 1 clinical trial, based on an agreed and finalized protocol, to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of TJC4 and KEYTRUDA.