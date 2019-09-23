Osisko Gold offers to buy Barkerville Gold for C$338M

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) -4.1% pre-market after agreeing to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) it does not already own in a deal valued at C$338M.

Under the deal terms, each Barkerville shareholder would receive 0.0357 common share of Osisko for each share of Barkerville held, implying a value of C$0.58/share, based on Osisko's Sept. 20 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Osisko says Barkerville's Cariboo Gold project in British Columbia will add a potentially world-class asset to its portfolio.

Osisko also announces the creation of North Spirit Discovery Group, which aims to become a leading resource development and finance company with the assistance of joint venture partners and/or private equity capital.