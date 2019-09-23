PolarityTE up 11% premarket on positive SkinTE data

Thinly traded micro cap PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is up 11% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to positive results from a retrospective study of its SkinTE skin regeneration product in patients with difficult-to-treat wounds. The data were presented at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons scientific meeting in San Diego.

All 15 patients who received a single application of SkinTE achieved complete wound closure. Cases included four late burn reconstructions, one acute flame burn, three acute traumas, one anterolateral thigh donor site and six chronic wounds from diabetic foot and venous leg ulcers, a trauma and a spider bite. No complications were observed and no repeat treatments were required.