Barclays sees Kimberly-Clark trading at a discount

Barclays hikes Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Equal-weight.

The analyst team sees KMB trading at a wider discount than peers even though its prospective operating performance looks appealing.

"We believe a widening of the stock’s relative discount to peers beyond historical levels does not mirror what we expect to see in terms of relative operating performance over the next 12-18 months. More specifically, we expect improved revenue growth coupled with a more favorable cost environment to yield EPS growth that is among the strongest across our Staples coverage universe in 2020," reads the Barclays note.

The average sell-side rating on Kimberly-Clark is Hold and the Quant Rating is Neutral.