New York Fed takes up $65.75B in overnight repo operation

Sep. 23, 2019 8:51 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • The New York Fed takes up $65.75B in this morning's repo operations, less than the maximum amount and a sign that liquidity fears may be easing.
  • The New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk had offered to repurchase up to $75B of Treasurys, agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities.
  • By collateral type, $49.7B of Treasurys with stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.816%; $0.6B of agency debt at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.825%; and $15.45B of agency MBS at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.839% were accepted.
