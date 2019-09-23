New York Fed takes up $65.75B in overnight repo operation
Sep. 23, 2019 8:51 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The New York Fed takes up $65.75B in this morning's repo operations, less than the maximum amount and a sign that liquidity fears may be easing.
- The New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk had offered to repurchase up to $75B of Treasurys, agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities.
- By collateral type, $49.7B of Treasurys with stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.816%; $0.6B of agency debt at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.825%; and $15.45B of agency MBS at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average of 1.839% were accepted.