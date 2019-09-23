Nextleaf acquires water-soluble technology for cannabis beverages

Nextleaf Solutions (OTCPK:OILFF) has entered into an agreement to acquire intellectual property pertaining to water-soluble cannabinoid formulations.

Under the agreement, Nextleaf will acquire the processing methodology and ingredient formulation from a private company.

OILFF has granted an exclusive license to BevCanna Enterprises, for the use of intellectual property related to water-soluble cannabinoids for the development, manufacturing and sale of BevCanna products.

Nextleaf also has a supply agreement with BevCanna to provide cannabinoids for the production of their products.

Under the agreement, Nextleaf will compensate the developer for the intellectual property upon each of two milestones being met.

For the first milestone, which has now been met, Nextleaf will pay the developer $100,000 in cash and issue Nextleaf common shares having an aggregate value of $100,000 through the issuance of 196,078 shares at a price of $0.51 per share.

Upon the developer meeting the second milestone, Nextleaf will pay the developer an additional $65,000 and issue additional shares having an aggregate value of $300,000.