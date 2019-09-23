Overstock -12% after CFO steps down

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) announces the appointment of Jonathan Johnson as CEO.

Johnson had been serving as interim CEO since August 22.

Johnson says he knows how to unlock the value in each of Overstock's unique businesses. "I’m confident we can rapidly return our retail business to profitable growth Our transformative blockchain businesses continue to lead their respective industries by getting real products into production," he says.

In addition, the company says CFO Greg Iverson has resigned. The company has appointed its previous principal financial officer, Robert Hughes, as acting chief financial officer and begun a search for a permanent CFO.

OSTK -11.89% premarket to $13.19.

