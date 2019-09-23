UK households' money worries greatest in nearly six years: IHS Markit
- IHS Markit household finance index tumbled to a four-month low of 43.1 in September amid political and economic uncertainty.
- British households financial prospects sank to a six-year low as Britain plans to leave European Union by Oct. 31 and the ongoing US China trade conflict.
- Despite unemployment is low and wage growth is at an 11-year high, Britain's economy shrank in the last quarter and subsequent business surveys have been weak.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP
- Source: Investing.com