Barclays warns on Clorox

Barclays drops Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight due to the risk earnings will tail off below expectations.

"Though the company has discussed several troubled categories in recent quarters, the latest data suggests the issues at hand are increasing both in terms of breadth (moving to other key categories such as bleach, litter, salad dressing and cleaners) and depth (affecting sales, shares, and distribution)," warns the firm.

"While we have long admired Clorox’s capabilities to maneuver through cost & pricing cycles, we find this one is proving to paint a different picture," adds the analyst team.

Barclays assigns a price target of $141 to CLX vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $151.76.

The cut on Clorox stands out with Barclays turning bullish on Kimberly-Clark earlier in the day.