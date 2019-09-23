Eyes turn to banks' margin pressures in Q3, Credit Suisse says

Lagging deposit repricing, tight lending spreads, and lower yield curve across all points are putting pressure on banks' net interest margins, writes Credit Suisse's Susan Roth Katzke in a note.

Near- and long-term effects of those pressures will be key as the Q3 ends, she said.

Notes that loan growth is tracking up 1% from prior quarter, deposit grown up just over 1%; and trading revenue likely won't be worse than "the typical seasonal decline," as investment banking activity picked up in September.

Credit quality metrics stay strong in the consumer sector, while "less so" in commercial, Katzke says.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) slips 0.5% in premarket trading.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, BTO, IYF, IYG, FINU, FXO, RYF, SEF, FINZ, RWW, JHMF, BNKD, BNKO, BNKU, KNAB, BNKZ