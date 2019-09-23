Kosmos describes 'world-scale gas resource' offshore Senegal
Sep. 23, 2019 9:11 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP), KOSKOS, BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) confirms a "world-scale gas resource" offshore Senegal after drilling the Yakaar-2 appraisal well, which was drilled near the Yakaar-1 well and proved up the southern extension of the field.
- KOS, whose partners in the project include operator BP, says Yakaar-2 encountered 30 meters of net gas pay, continuing the 100% success rate of wells targeting the inboard Mauritania/Senegal gas trend.
- KOS says the well results underpin the view that the Yakaar-Teranga resource base is world-scale and has the potential to support an LNG project that provides significant volumes of natural gas to both domestic and export markets.