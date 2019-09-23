Piper Jaffray sees Lululemon running to new high

Piper Jaffray joins the bull camp on Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) by starting off coverage with an Overweight rating and price target of $227.

PJ on the athletic apparel retailer: "We see the brand as a share gainer in a secularly growing category with accelerating opportunity in men’s and international. While shares are close to their 52-week high and investors expect on-going DD growth in women’s and steady mix shift to higher-margin digital, we believe men’s, better-than-expected performance in China (28 stores today of 460 total), improving profitability in Europe, success in recently launched selfcare, and loyalty program adoption could be upside catalysts."

The Wall Street ratings scorecard on Lululemon now shows 19 Buy-equivalent ratings vs. 13 Hold-equivalent ratings and 1 lonely Sell rating.