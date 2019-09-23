Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth

Morgan Stanley thinks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) -0.3% can deliver "durable double digit growth" thanks to the "expansive" Azure opportunity.

Analyst Keith Weiss sees improving gross margins across the commercial cloud line and calls the company the "best positioned name in tech for the emerging Hybrid Cloud architectures."

Weiss says the recently announced buyback and dividend increase pushed MSFT's total return profile to a mid-to-high teens CAGR through CY21.

Morgan Stanley affirms an Overweight rating and $155 price target. Microsoft has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.