Health Canada grants license amendment to Valens GroWorks

Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) has received an amended license from Health Canada.

Under the new license, Valens is now authorized to manufacture and supply oil products directly to provincial distributors and other authorized Canadian retail supply channels.

Valens will immediately start leveraging this amended license to expand services, delivering retail ready products including tinctures and gel caps. The Company plans to include vaporizer cartridges, beverages, topicals and other desired products as permitted by Health Canada.

The construction of the state of the art white label facility is expected to be complete by H1 2020.