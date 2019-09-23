Steel names downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weak steel price outlook

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3.4% , AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) -5.3% and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) -3.2% pre-market after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares of the three steel producers, saying "the uncertainty around trade and supply addition announcements are weighing on sentiment and pricing, which have lowered our steel price expectation for the foreseeable future."

If current economic and trade conditions hold, we think steel prices will likely fluctuate between $500 and 600/ton over the near to medium term, with prices likely easing somewhat further over the next couple of months and then rebounding modestly heading into 2020," JPM's Michael Gambardella says.

On U.S. Steel, Gambardella cuts shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $12 price target, trimmed from $14, citing the company's reduced outlook for an adjusted Q3 loss of $0.35/share and continued idling two of its main U.S. blast furnaces.

JPM double-downgrades AKS to Underweight from Overweight, citing valuation headwinds and its belief that the strike at General Motors may weigh on the company's earnings, and CLF to Neutral from Overweight on lower pellet premiums and steel prices.