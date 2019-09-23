Wells Fargo sees benefit for Carnival from Thomas Cook collapse

Wells Fargo calls the announced compulsory liquidation of troubled Thomas Cook Group (OTC:TCKGF, OTCPK:TCKGY) a modest near-term positive for entry level European sourced cruise demand, largely benefitting Carnival (NYSE:CCL) brands Costa, AIDA, and P&O as well as MSC.
"The near-term disruption from the liquidation of Thomas Cook's tour/hotel operations should result in UK/Continental European budget consumers looking to vacation/holiday options from stable operators. We do not feel there is sufficient overlap of targeted demographics or sourcing to materially benefit other primary cruise industry brands," notes analyst Timothy Conder.
