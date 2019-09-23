IAMGOLD resumes operations in Rosebel southern pits

IAMGOLD (IAG +0.5% ) resumes mining operations in the southern pits of Mayo and Royal Hill at its Rosebel Gold Mine, with full ramp up expected in ~30 days.

The company suspended operations in early August, after an illegal miner gained access to the site and died following an incident with police.

Northern pit operations were resumed about a week after the suspension.

Mine development activities at Saramacca site have also resumed, and a recall plan is in place for the 325 contractors who were released on August 15.

Saramacca ore would be hauled to the Rosebel mill in early November.