IAMGOLD resumes operations in Rosebel southern pits

IAMGOLD (IAG +0.5%) resumes mining operations in the southern pits of Mayo and Royal Hill at its Rosebel Gold Mine, with full ramp up expected in ~30 days.
The company suspended operations in early August, after an illegal miner gained access to the site and died following an incident with police.
Northern pit operations were resumed about a week after the suspension.
Mine development activities at Saramacca site have also resumed, and a recall plan is in place for the 325 contractors who were released on August 15.
Saramacca ore would be hauled to the Rosebel mill in early November.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox