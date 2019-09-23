New data on BeiGene's tislelizumab continue to show positive effect

Updated results from mid-stage studies evaluating BeiGene's (BGNE +0.1% ) PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab continue to demonstrate a treatment effect. The data were presented at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology in Xiamen.

Open-label Phase 2 assessing tislelizumab + chemo in first-line lung cancer: 54 patients have been treated with a median duration of 38.4 weeks. 14 remained on treatment at data cutoff on February 25. The overall response rate (ORR) across all cohorts was 66.7% (n=36/54). ORR in patients with non-squamous NSCLC was 43.8% (n=7/16), 80.0% in squamous NSCLC cohort A (n=12/15), 66.7% (n=4/6) in squamous NSCLC cohort B and 76.5% (n=13/17) in patients with SCLC.

Open-label Phase 2 evaluating tislelizumab + chemo in first-line advanced esophageal, gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma: At data cutoff, ORR was 46.7% (n=7/15) with a median duration of response of 12.8 months.

Survival data in both trials are still maturing.

The company's marketing applications for relapsed/refractory chronic Hodgkin lymphoma and urothelial carcinoma are currently under regulatory review in China.