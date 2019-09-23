U.S. stocks weighed by European economic woes

Stocks open slightly lower following disappointing PMI readings out of Europe; Dow -0.2% , S&P and Dow both -0.1% .

However, the U.S. manufacturing sector recovered in September, with activity growth hitting a five-month high, according to IHS Markit.

Germany's flash manufacturing PMI for September tumbled to 41.4 from 43.5 for its worst reading since 2009, weighing heavily on European bourses, with Germany's DAX -1.2% , France's CAC -1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is closed for a holiday, but China's Shanghai Composite -1% .

"Germany's in recession... That’s pretty much a stone-cold fact," says Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, who also notes signs that weakness in eurozone manufacturing is spilling over into services.

Germany's 10-year bund yield and the euro are both lower, adding to declines in U.S. Treasury yields and relative strength in the dollar, as the two-year yield slips 3 bps to 1.67% and the 10-year yield slumps 6 bps to 1.70%, while the U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.70.

In U.S. stocks, the S&P's materials ( -0.4% ), industrials ( -0.4% ) and health care ( -0.4% ) sectors are lagging the broader market, while real estate ( +0.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) outperform.