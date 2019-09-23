Oppenheimer expects bumpy ride for CarMax earnings

Oppenheimer doles out some advice for Carmax (KMX +0.7% ) investors just ahead of the retailer's Q2 report due out tomorrow.

"We are now concerned somewhat that Q2 sales could prove a bit 'squishy' given weather disruptions and a pull-forward into the Q1 period. Any resultant share price weakness is apt to prove short-lived, as investors continue to gradually embrace better a still solidifying, underlying operating dynamic for the company," note analyst Brian Nagel and team.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on CarMax and 12-18 month price target of $100. The consensus rating of Wall Street analysts, the view of Seeking Alpha authors and the Quant rating on CarMax are all bullish heading into the earnings report.