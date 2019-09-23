Value of Sutter Rock's Palantir holding may rise on new fundraising - BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer says a Reuters report that Palantir Technologies (PALAN) is seeking funding that would value the company at $26B-$30B shows how conservatively Sutter Rock Capital's (SSSS +1.1% ) holdings in Palantir are marked on its books and how inexpensive Sutter Rock is relative to the inherent value of its portfolio of late-stage venture investments.

Sutter Rock's position in Palantir, the largest of its investment portfolio as of June 30, had a listed fair value of $30.7M, or $5.31 per Sutter Rock share, and represented 16.7% of its holdings.

With 19.7M shares outstanding at SSSS, if Palantir were to price in the reported range, it would add between $2.00 and $2.54 to the company’s net asset value per share, according to BTIG's estimates.

As of June 30, 2019, Sutter Rock's NAV was $10.75. At Friday's close, SSSS was $6.40, or just under 60% of its NAV.

Palmer reiterates buy recommendation and price target of $11.50.

Sutter Rock's Quant rating is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Buy (3 Buy, 1 Outperform).