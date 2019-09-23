Beyond Meat slides as new bear steps out

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is down 4.52% in early trading after a downgrade arrives from across the Atlantic Ocean.

Exane BNP Paribas initiates coverage on Beyond Meat with an Underperform rating and price target of $70 (more than 50% downside).

"While plant-based meats will grow rapidly, we believe that barriers to entry are negligible; we thus struggle to justify BYND's valuation," notes the French firm.

As noted by others, major players like Kellog, Nestle and Tyson are all active in the next-gen protein space, warns Exane.

A majority of sell-side firms are cruising along with a Hold-equivalent rating on Beyond Meat amid the high-volatility action.