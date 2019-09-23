Genesis Energy to expand its existing sodium services operations

Genesis Energy (GEL -1.8% ) to invest ~$300M for the expansion of its existing Granger production facility to increase soda ash annual production by ~750k tons.

The construction of the expansion is scheduled to commence in Q4 2019, with increased production anticipated by Q2 2022.

In conjunction with the expansion, Genesis entered into agreements with GSO Capital Partners for the purchase of up to $350M of preferred interests in Genesis’ alkali business.

Preferred holders will receive payment-in-kind in lieu of cash distributions during the anticipated construction period, $55M of preferred interests will be funded at closing.