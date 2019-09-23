Alcoa, Schnitzer Steel, Commercial Metals all cut at Goldman

Alcoa (AA -1.7% ) opens lower after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $25 price target, trimmed from $30, as analyst Matthew Korn cites expectations of lower aluminum and alumina prices in the near term and few company-specific catalysts in sight.

Additional upside in Alcoa shares will be limited without a "substantial, better than expected" move in aluminum and alumina prices, Korn says, adding that a slowing China, growing U.S. steel capacity and fears of global recession will continue to worry metals and mining investors.

Korn also cuts Schnitzer Steel (SCHN -8.5% ) to Sell from Neutral and Commercial Metals (CMC -0.2% ) to Neutral from Buy.

On SCHN, Korn thinks the company has done a good job in diversifying its geographical market, upgrading the quality of its scrap offerings and improving operational efficiency, but scrap markets are now showing signs of further weakening, and he is concerned that deteriorating conditions add risk to SCHN's earnings profile.

AA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.