Opko Health up 4% on long-term somatrogon data

OPKO Health (OPK +3.5% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of long-term safety data on once-weekly somatrogon (hGH-CTP) in children with growth hormone deficiency.

Results from a Phase 2 extension study showed a safety profile on par with the 12-month Phase 2 trial and daily r-hGH. There was only one serious adverse event, exacerbation of thoracic scoliosis (sideways curvature of the spine in the thoracic area), that was probably treatment-related.

On the efficacy front, three-year data showed height normalization over time.