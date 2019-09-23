New York Fed's Williams talks repo ops and LIBOR's end

Regarding the turmoil in money markets last week, New York Fed President John Williams said the New York Fed's resurrection of overnight repo operations "had the desired effect of reducing strains in markets, narrowing the dispersion of rates, and lowering secured and unsecured rates to more normal levels relative to other benchmarks."

He also stressed the importance of examining "these recent market dynamics and their implications for the liquidity needs in relation to the overall amount of reserves held by the Federal Reserve," noting that the FOMC will "assess the implications for the appropriate level of reserves and time to resume organic growth of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet."

Turning to the main topic of his speech, Williams reminded market participants that the clock is ticking on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and it cannot be guaranteed after Jan. 1, 2022.

"We are now 831 days away from that world, and while some institutions are making good progress, others are sticking their metaphorical heads in the sand, hoping the issue will go away," he said in a speech at a conference hosted by the NY Fed in New York City this morning.

"Contracts that reference U.S. dollar LIBOR continue to be written, which only serves to increase the level of systemic risk," Williams said. "In rare cases where for some reason LIBOR must be referenced, robust fallback language that accounts for a future without LIBOR needs to be included."

He also urges market participants to address legacy LIBOR-linked contracts. "There’s no one-size-fits-all approach for closing out or converting existing LIBOR positions so market participants need to get ahead of this issue," he said.