Neogen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.16M (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, neog has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.