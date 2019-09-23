Cintas Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.15 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctas has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.