Nissan settles SEC charges related to Ghosn

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) enters into a settlement with the SEC as part of the investigation into former CEO Carlos Ghosn.

The Japanese automaker settles the charges by agreeing to pay a $15M civil penalty and saying it will cease and desist from committing or causing violations of the anti-fraud provisions.

"Simply put, Nissan's disclosures about Ghosn's compensation were false," states SEC Co-Director of Enforcement Steven Peikin. "Through these disclosures, Nissan advanced Ghosn and Kelly's deceptions and misled investors, including U.S. investors," he adds.