GeoPark discovers new Llanos 34 oil field

GeoPark (GPRK -1.1% ) announces the discovery of the new Guaco oil field in its operated Llanos 34 block offshore Colombia.

GPRK says it drilled and completed the Guaco 1 exploration well located along the third and most western major fault trend in the Llanos 34 block, in the first oil discovery along this trend which potentially opens up a new play.

GPRK says a production test resulted in a production rate of 960 bbl/day of oil, but further appraisal and development drilling will be necessary to determine the extent of the field.

The company says the Guaco discovery represents the 14th oil field discovered and put into production since acquiring Llanos 34.