AutoZone Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $21.79 (+17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (+10.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, azo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.