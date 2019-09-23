CarMax Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.06B (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kmx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.