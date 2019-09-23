DHX Media rallies 12.5% post Q4 results

DHX Media (DHXM +12.5% ) reported Q4 revenue of C$108.8M, an increase of 11.7% Y/Y.

Distribution revenue grew 46% Y/Y to C$16.6M and Consumer products-owned revenue grew 22% Y/Y to C$38.6M, driven by Peanuts.

Wildbrain revenue grew by 25% Y/Y to C$17.9M and views increased 29% to 9.3B.

Q4 Gross margin increased 100 bps to 44% and Adj. EBITDA margin too increased 214 bps to 18.6%.

Company signed a worldwide exclusive agreement to create new Peanuts content for Apple, which is expected to contribute steady EBITDA for the coming years.

The company paid C$223.8M on the term loan and C$16.4M on the revolving credit facility during Fiscal 2019.

Net debt declined to C$494.1M, resulting in the net leverage ratio decreasing to 5.92x at June 30, 2019.

Also, sold a building in Toronto for gross proceeds of C$12M to pay down a portion of the Company's term loan.

