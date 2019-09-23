Con Ed upgraded at KeyBanc as sentiment too negative

Consolidated Edison (ED +0.5% ) rises to a new 52-week high after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $98 price target, as analyst Sophie Karp says exceedingly negative sentiment around the stock is not justified.

Karp thinks the impending multi-year New York rate settlement will provide ROE stability, which will prove especially attractive in the current environment of declining rates, helping shares reverse their recent underperformance and close the discount to the peer group average.

ED's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, and both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.