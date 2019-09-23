BTIG boosts price targets for D.R. Horton, Lennar; upgrades Green Brick

BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt boosts price targets for most of the homebuilders he covers and upgrades Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to buy from neutral as positive order trends leads him to adopt a brighter outlook for H2.

Nevertheless, Green Brick falls 4.0% .

Reichardt boosts price target for D.R. Horton (DHI +1.5% ) to Street-high of $62 from $56 and Lennar (LEN +0.6% ) to $70 from $65, noting the two companies are in the best position to benefit from better demand, boost order growth, and return capital.

The housing slowdown that started in H2 2018 was shallower than BTIG originally expected as the industry was helped by "lower interest rates, aggressive price cuts and incentives, and a mix shift to more affordable product," Reichardt wrotes.

Quant rating for Green Brick is Very Bullish; before this action, average Sell-Side rating was Hold (1 Outperform, 2 Hold).

In the past six months, Green Brick has risen 21% vs. consumer discretionary sector median performance of -3.9% during that same period.

Quant rating for D.R. Horton is Very Bullish an for Lennar is Bullish.