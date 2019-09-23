Ovid up 7% on positive soticlestat data

Thinly traded nano cap Ovid Therapeutics (OVID +6.7% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of preliminary results from a Phase 2 open-label extension study evaluating soticlestat (OV925/TAK-935) in patients with rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, including Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Data up to 48 weeks suggest increased seizure reduction with prolonged treatment. Median seizure reductions were 84% following weeks 25-36 (n=6) and 90% following weeks 37-48 (n=4). The longest seizure-free period for any one patient was 264 days.

Preliminary data from the Phase 2 ARCADE study should be available in Q1 2020 followed by topline results from Phase 2 ELEKTRA in H2 2020.

Soticlestat inhibits an enzyme called cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) which converts cholesterol into 24HC. CH24H plays a key role in the over-activation in a certain metabolic pathway related to CNS disorders like epilepsy.