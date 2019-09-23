TiVo testing ads on DVR recordings - report

TiVo (TIVO -0.5% ) is testing the ability to run pre-roll ads before DVR recordings start, a move that could inflame its commercial-skipping user base.

One user who was served pre-roll spots for Amazon, Keurig and Toyota notes the ads are significantly lower resolution than the content and apparently can be fast-forwarded through, but not seamlessly.

The move might presage an ad-supported plan at a lower cost than existing plans, the Verge notes. The company might also be pushed by the cablecos for which TiVo handles DVR functionality. (h/t FierceVideo)