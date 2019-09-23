BlackBerry Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.91M (+25.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BlackBerry has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:BlackBerry Needs To Finally Deliver