IHS Markit Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INFO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.