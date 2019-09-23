Credit Suisse -1.7% amid Swiss probe involving banker, private detectives

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) slips 1.7% after Swiss prosecutors open a criminal investigation into allegations that bank hired private detectives to follow Iqbal Khan, who had led the bank's wealth management unit.

Khan will head the wealth management unit at Credit Suisse's rival UBS (UBS -1.1% ) in October, three months after leaving CS.

SonntagsZeitung, a Swiss newspaper, reported on Sunday that Credit Suisse had hired three detectives to investigate whether Khan was seeking to poach Credit Suisse employees for UBS.

The Zurich District Attorney opened the probe after Khan had filed a criminal complaint alleging threats and coercion in a Sept. 17 incident, but didn't say who made the threats or what they were.