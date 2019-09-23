Zero carbon vessels, fuels by 2030 goal set by shipping group

Sixty commercial groups including shipping companies such as A.P. Moller Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF), which owns the world's biggest container shipping line, launches an initiative which aims to have ships and marine fuels with zero carbon emissions on the high seas by 2030.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), commodities players such as COFCO International, Cargill and Trafigura, mining group Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) as well as banks such as Citigroup, ABN AMRO and Societe Generale say they have committed to the "Getting to Zero Coalition."

The group is seeking the fast tracking of zero emissions fuels and commercially viable ships by 2030, as these vessels will still be part of the ocean going fleet in 2050.

The group will present the initiative at the UN's Climate Action Summit in New York today.