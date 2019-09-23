Aveo Pharma up 4% on tivozanib data in kidney cancer

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO +3.5% ) is up on below-average volume following the release of final results from the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of Fotivda (tivozanib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +0.8% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The results will be presented at ESMO in Barcelona.

The objective response rate (ORR) was 56% (n=14/25), including one complete responder. The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 96% (n=24/25). Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 18.9 months.

On the safety front, the most common serious/life-threatening adverse event was hypertension (high blood pressure).

Development is ongoing.